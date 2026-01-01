Iowans can start 2026 off with a walk in the woods

First Day Hikes are planned in 44 of Iowa’s state parks and forests today, with most of them starting in just a few hours, rain, shine or snow.

Sherry Arntzen, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau, says it’s a great way for friends and family to get out and enjoy New Year’s Day in a state park, while also enjoying spectacular views.

“We offer a wide variety of trail hikes, some as short as a half mile,” Arntzen says, “and for those who are adventurous, we have one that is going to be a six-mile hike over in western Iowa.”

DNR staff and volunteers will lead the free, guided First Day Hikes in 23 state parks, while another 21 parks and forests are recommending trails for hikers to explore on their own.

Some parks will host snacks and hot beverages after the hikes. Arntzen says Iowa’s weather can turn on a dime, so be sure to closely inspect the forecast first.

“What we encourage everybody to do is dress for the weather. You never know, this is Iowa after all,” she says. “If it’s going to be really warm or really cold, dress in layers and we always encourage people to think about hydration, even in the wintertime, to bring water.”

This is the 14th year Iowa’s parks have offered the First Day Hikes, and Arntzen says it all started in Massachusetts in 1992.

“Their state park system first came up with the idea, and then in 2011 at the National Association of State Parks Directors, the whole concept was brought up and everyone thought what a great way to promote parks, especially when a lot of our parks are considered off-season,” Arntzen says, “so a number of states joined, including Iowa, and we’ve just kept going ever since.”

She says it’s a fun, free way to start 2026 off with a little exercise, fresh air and fellowship. Full details about Iowa’s First Day Hikes can be found HERE.