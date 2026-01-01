Low crop and high beef prices helping Iowa dairies break even

Iowa dairy farmers have been able to pull out a small profit on their milk thanks to issues in other sectors of agriculture.

Iowa State University Extension dairy expert Fred Hall says the drop in grain prices has been a positive for the industry. “What’s buffered it for the dairyman is the fact that corn prices are down, so the cost of feeding cows for production has gone down and we’re still maintaining some margin,” he says.

A drop in cattle numbers has sent beef prices up, which Hall says has also helped bolster dairy producers. Dairy cows are usually bred to calve once a year, and Hall says selling some calves has brought dairies more income. “Cow numbers are down, so we’re adding somewhere between $2.50 and $3.50 per hundred weight of milk to the dairies’ income, because those calves are worth over $1,000 a piece,” Hall says.

Hall says dairies can target the beef market for some of their calves. “What we’re seeing dairymen doing, they’re breeding the minimum number of their best cows to dairy bulls, so they have replacement, heifers, and everything else is being bred to a beef bull,” he says. ” Because those crossbred beef calves are worth so much more.”

Hall says the numbers make it a good proposition for the dairy producers. “Biology tells us that half of the calves born are going to be bulls, and we don’t need that many bulls. So, if they are crossed for instance, a Holstein with an Angus, that animal’s much more valuable than a straight blood and Holstein steer,” Hall says.

Hall says it is an unusual situation where the dairies are able to take advantage of some issues with other segments of agriculture to help make a small profit.