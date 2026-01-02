Limiting lawsuits against Roundup’s maker to be discussed by Iowa House GOP

A bill sought by a farm chemical company facing tens of thousands of lawsuits in the U.S. that allege Roundup causes cancer did not come up for a vote in the Iowa House in 2025, but House leaders say they’ll talk with fellow Republicans to see if there’s enough support for it to pass in 2026.

There are 67 Republicans in the Iowa House, well over the 51 votes required to pass a bill and House Speaker Pat Grassley said he understands some of his fellow Republicans oppose the bill. “At the same time, I would say as a farmer myself I would much rather be able to buy a product that’s manufactured here, especially here in the state of Iowa, than I would in some of our foreign companies completely owning the supply chain when it comes to those,” Grassley said during an interview with Radio Iowa, “so we have to be mindful of that as part of the conversation.”

Bayer’s plant in Muscatine makes about 70% of the Roundup sold in North America and the company has suggested that facility could close due to financial burden of lawsuits. “We want to make sure that agricultural products are manufactured here,” Grassley said, “and you’re looking at a lot of higher costs that we’re facing this upcoming spring season because we don’t have necessarily a supply chain for all of the inputs that we have, so I think we have to be very mindful of that when we’re making decisions.”

The bill would give liability protection from so-called “failure to warn” lawsuits as long the label of a pesticide or herbicide follows EPA guidelines. The agency says there’s no risk to human health if Roundup is used according to label instructions. Grassley and House Majority Leader Bobby Kaufmann are both farmers and Kaufmann has said he’d prefer Roundup be made in Iowa rather than China.

House Minority Leader Brian Meyer, a Democrat from Des Moines who is an attorney, said the bill is “a disservice to Iowans” who have been and could be harmed by the use of glyphosate — the main ingredient in Roundup. “Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Bobby Kennedy, was the first one to ever sue Monsanto over glyphosate and negligence,” Meyer told Radio Iowa. “If they move forward with this, I will have amendments that say, ‘Hey, why don’t you talk to the Health and Human Services secretary. He 100% knows the dangers of this.'”

The Iowa Senate has passed the bill and Governor Reynolds has indicated she’d sign it into law.