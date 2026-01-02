Iowa smokers can save money, and their health, by quitting

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking, and a survey finds 70-percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50-percent will try to quit in 2026. The odds aren’t great though, as studies show the average smoker has to try seven times before they quit smoking for good.

Jackie Cale, Iowa government relations director for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, says there are plenty of reasons to give up the smokes.

“Iowa has the second highest cancer rates in the nation. We’re only behind Kentucky,” Cale says. “Tobacco use in Iowa is still the number-one cause of preventable death. Our smoking rates are higher than the national average, and lung cancer remains among the top three cancers in the state with tobacco use causing over 80% of those cases.”

Saving money can be a big motivating factor to quit smoking, a habit that may get even more expensive in 2026. When the state legislative session opens later this month, Cale says her organization plans to lobby lawmakers to boost state taxes on all tobacco products.

“Our current cigarette tax is at $1.36 per pack,” Cale says. “What we’re hoping to do is increase that tax by $1.50 per pack with a parallel tax on other tobacco products. It’s been nearly 20 years since Iowa’s cigarette tax has been increased.”

If the tax hike were to pass, she says it would generate an estimated $82-million a year for the state, money that could be pumped back into Iowa’s tobacco cessation and control programs.

“Increasing the cost of tobacco products is one of the most effective ways to reduce use,” Cale says, “and in turn, to lower Iowa’s lung cancer rates.”

The biggest motivating factor many people point to in giving up tobacco is to improve their health, and the society’s studies find more than 51-hundred people die from a smoking-related disease in Iowa every year.

“Iowa’s adult smoking rate is at 13.7%, while the U.S. average is 10.8,” Cale says. “Iowa’s youth smoking rate is at 4.7, while the U.S. average is 1.7, so you can see, we’re significantly higher in both.”

Free resources on quitting can be found by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or by visiting Empowered to Quit.