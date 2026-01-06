After 188 days in job, Sioux City Board accepts superintendent’s resignation

The Sioux City School Board has unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Juan Cordova.

Cordova started the job July 1 and his resignation is effective March 31. The board met privately for less than half an hour tonight, then took the vote in public. School Board President Jan George read a public statement. “Dr. Cordova was placed on administrative leave in November, 2025. The board accepted Dr. Cordova’s resignation to allow both parties to pursue other opportunities,” George said. “The mutual decision follows Dr. Cordova’s licensing issue and professional differences between Dr. Cordova and the board with regards to standards for its superintendent.”

Cordova had worked at schools in Missouri, North Carolina, and Florida and got a temporary state license for school administrators when he started in Sioux City on July 1. The Iowa Department of Education issued Cordova an initial Iowa Administrator’s license on the day school started in Sioux City. The Sioux City School Board granted Cordova a leave of absense in August and he missed the first few days of the school year.

The board has named an acting superintendent. Associate Superintendent Angela Bemis will oversee the district’s daily operations during the search for a new superintendent.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)