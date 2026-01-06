‘Dry January’ is not a reference to Iowa drought conditions

Many Iowans are taking part in what’s known as Dry January, where they abstain from drinking alcohol for the month, and one expert says the gesture can help to set them on a healthier path for the new year ahead.

Amanda Westphal, community benefits specialist at Emplify Health by Gundersen, says this is an ideal time to reflect on your alcohol consumption and to consider taking a step back.

“January is often a time for folks to look at their lifestyle habits and maybe think about some changes they can make to improve health and well-being for the year ahead,” Westphal says. “Dry January is one kind of tactic or one strategy to look at that specific piece of health and well-being.”

She says making a mindful shift away from alcohol can typically bring a variety of benefits, including improvements in one’s physical health.

“You may find that you’re sleeping better at night, and that you are able to focus a little bit more, and you have more energy during the day,” Westphal says. “Other benefits of reducing alcohol would be that mental health and well-being. You may find that you are having less feelings of anxiousness. You’ll find that you’re having a better mood and mental clarity.”

Westphal says certain gestures may make it easier to succeed in the Dry January endeavor.

“Tap into your support system. Find a friend or a family member that can participate with you. That can help you both stay accountable and give that support for each other,” Westphal says. “You can also look at alternatives. Mocktails are really popular right now. You can also try social activities or activities in general that don’t involve drinking.”

In addition to the physical and mental benefits, there’s also a financial boost from alcohol abstinence — as you’ll save any money that would have been spent on booze.

Emplify Healthy by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.