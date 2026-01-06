Suspects extradited in northwest Iowa courthouse break-in

Two suspects arrested in connection with a burglary and fire-related damage at the Lyon County Courthouse in Rock Rapids have been returned to Iowa.

Court documents say 39-year-old Brandon High Pipe of Rapid City, South Dakota, and 18-year-old Luciano Sanchez of Denver, Colorado, face multiple charges, including burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy, and reckless use of fire, stemming from the December 16th incident.

Investigators say the pair caused more than $10,000 in damage.

County officials report no evidence that sensitive records or computer systems were compromised.

However, the County Treasurer says 45 out-of-state driver’s licenses awaiting destruction and nearly $3,900 in checks tied to motor vehicle transactions were affected, and staff are contacting residents.

Both men are being held in the Lyon County Jail. They’re due in court January 20th, with bond set at $25,000 each.

(Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)