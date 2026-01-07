Body of missing Garwin man found in Arkansas

The body of a missing Tama County man has been found in Arkansas.

Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Collins, from Garwin, went missing on December 19th.

His family hadn’t heard from him since then and his phone was turned off.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office says Collins’ body was found Tuesday after an extensive search in Newton County, Arkansas, and there is no indication of foul play.

Collins’ car had been tracked in southern Missouri and was found in Arkansas — missing its license plates — on January 1st at the Ozark National Forest.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas is now heading the investigation.

(Zach Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown)