Northern Iowa woman accused in bloody, nude spree in store

A Mason City woman is now jailed on charges she went on a naked rampage last month, causing thousands of dollars in damage at a local convenience store.

Mason City police accuse 32-year-old Cheri Decker of going into a Casey’s General Store on the morning of December 19th nude and covered in blood.

While in the store, Decker is accused of knocking over a shelving unit, breaking glass bottles from the shelves, pushing an employee, and throwing items at employees.

Along with breaking items, multiple consumable items and product packages were covered with blood and had to be destroyed.

Due to the amount of blood in the store, on products and on food machines, the store had to close and be professionally cleaned.

Decker is also accused of slapping a person inside the store causing injury. Decker was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, as well as assault causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct.

(Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)