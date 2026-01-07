Paddlers: The water is dangerously cold despite Iowa’s spring-like air temps

The forecast calls for parts of southwest Iowa to have high temperatures this afternoon in the low 60s, but water temperatures will be much colder, so an expert says to leave your canoe or kayak in the shed, for now.

Todd Robertson, the Iowa DNR’s river programs water trails coordinator, says it’s easy to be fooled by the sunny, unseasonably warm weather and he reminds, it may feel like April, but it’s still January.

“There’s no way the water’s going to be heating up to a safe level,” Robertson says. “If you don’t have a dry suit, if you’re not experienced in winter paddling, being out there on really cold water in a cold environment, it’s not a good time to go. I know it’s real tempting and you’ve been cooped up all winter, but we just need to wait a little bit longer.”

Most Iowa lakes, rivers and streams are still registering water temperatures in the 30s, and seasoned paddlers know to plan for the worst case — which means getting wet.

“When the water temperature is below 60°, that puts you at automatic risk for hypothermia or worse,” Robertson says. “We know it’s really cold. It’s deceiving because you feel like you want to go out there without a jacket and just think you can paddle, but as soon as you hit that water, you’re going to feel cold water shock and it’s going to be a big problem.”

The DNR offers a series of paddling courses during the warm weather months, and Robertson says they’ll touch on cold weather precautions, but the best way to learn is from another expert. He says there are plenty of veteran winter kayakers around Iowa who are willing to share their knowledge.

“If you can find those groups, whether it be social media or through local paddling clubs, get hooked up with the right people, because you don’t want to paddle alone anyway, you want to go out with three or four really experienced people,” Robertson says. “Just get out there, put your feelers out on social media, you’ll come across some people.”

He recommends paddlers always wear a life jacket, let a friend or loved one know where you’re going and when you’ll be back, and bring a dry bag with extra clothing to change into should you get wet.

Find the DNR’s interactive paddling map HERE.