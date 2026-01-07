Waterloo girl dies in crash with semi

The state patrol says a teenage driver was killed Tuesday when her car collided with a semi hauling grain in rural Black Hawk County.

The victim is identified as 15-year-old Ciara Crisman of Waterloo.

Reportedly, an eastbound 2008 model Chevrolet Impala operated by Crisman pulled out in front of a southbound 2005 Peterbilt semi pulling a grain wagon operated by 35-year-old Travis Rink of Clarion.

Both vehicles came to rest on the southeast side of the intersection.

Crisman was pronounced dead at the accident scene. Rink escaped injury.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)