Iowa Congressman Nunn votes to extend Obamacare subsidies

One of the four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House broke with their party and joined Democrats to pass a bill that would revive the Obamacare subsidies that expired December 31.

Third District Congressman Zach Nunn of Ankeny was one of 17 House Republicans to support a three-year extension of the health insurance subsidies. Nunn, in a post on social media, said his number one priority is to bring down health care costs for all Iowans and he said congress shouldn’t leave 100,000 Iowans who’d use those subsidies behind because of prior policies that were bad.

First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa said in a post on X that the Obamacare subsidies go directly to insurance companies and don’t lower healthcare costs for all Americans. Second District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said it’s time for a real bipartisan solution and she’s encouraged senators are talking about an extension that would include new income limits. Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull has not issued a statement on his vote.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said Feenstra, Hinson and Miller-Meeks have shown they’re more concerned about tax breaks for billionaires than they are about addressing Iowans’ skyrocketing health care costs.