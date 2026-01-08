Naig proposes ‘Iowa Farm Act,’ akin to state-level Farm Bill

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is proposing the first-ever “Iowa Farm Act” that includes a wide ranging of proposals, from targeted tax relief to promotion of agritourism.

“It’s something that you can actually think of as being akin to a Farm Bill like we would see at the national level. There are some other states across the country that have done similar things,” Naig said during a Radio Iowa interview. “…I think it brings a focus on the farm economy, on farmers, on agriculture and it also represents kind of the broad range, the diversity of our agriculture.”

In 2023, North Carolina’s Farm Act included 30 different provisions. Naig’s legislation has not yet been released in bill form, but was outlined in a lengthy news release. Naig indicated the bill was developed after discussions with different groups about their priorities.

“We’ve got provisions in here that affect beekeepers and specialty crop producers, row crop producers, livestock and biosecurity and ag businesses as well,” Naig said. “We bring together that diverse array of ag interests in the form of the Iowa Farm Act.”

Naig described one section of the bill as an attempt to modernize zoning exemptions. For example, if an apple grower decides they want to start making apple cider or hard cider on site, Naig said it would be good to clarify whether that’s still a farming operation or a commercial operation. “We’re trying to increase those types of operations where we’re seeing farmers able to process and sell director to consumers and do more of that activity on their farms. We think now’s an opportunity to kind of clear the way and provide some clarity around what is a farm operation — what’s included and what isn’t,” Naig said. “And it’s not that we’re looking for a new type of exemption for farms, we’re just looking to clarify some of the activities that you may not have previously thought of, like processing.”

The bill includes some “agricultural experience” definitions, in order to boost agritourism. “Meaning events being held on farms, maybe even being able to stay overnight in a cabin or something on a farm,” Naig said. “And how do we continue to clear the way for that, bring clarity, protect consumers and yet allow for this opportunity expand in the state of Iowa?”

The Iowa Farm Act includes a few tax proposals, too, like expanding a tax break for retired farmers and exempting honey bee purchases from the state sales tax. Naig says there’s no sales tax on livestock sales, but beekeepers have to charge the sales tax on the queen bees they raise and sell to clients, many of whom are in other states.