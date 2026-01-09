Sen. Ernst says video shows ICE agent’s actions were justified

Senator Joni Ernst supports an investigation into Wednesday’s incident in Minneapolis, when an ICE agent shot and killed a woman, but Ernst says the video she’s seen indicates the agent’s actions were justified.

“We know that ICE agents are out there, they are using legal authorities to apprehend those that should not be in the United States,” Ernst said. “…There should always be an investigation. You know, this is the worst of the worst possible outcomes to any situation is when a life is lost whether it’s an ICE agent or whether it’s someone who is engaged in activities, whether against ICE — it doesn’t matter. Any time a life is lost, there needs to be an investigation.”

The Department of Homeland Security alleges the woman was shot while attempting to run over ICE agents. Ernst says the woman had been stalking federal agents who’re in Minnesota conducting immigration enforcement. “What we saw then demonstrated in this particular incident was a woman who had been tracking these ICE agents all day,” Ernst said, “and she did try to intervene in their jobs.”

Ernst says people need to take a step back and acknowledge ICE are enforcing federal laws. “It’s really unfortunate we see a lot of protests now in Minnesota. There are, I’m sure, protests all across the United States because of this, but again these ICE agents are following the law,” Ernst says. “They are doing their jobs and when we have people that try to stop them from doing their jobs or, you know, trying to intervene or commit violent acts against those agents, then there are repercussions.”

Minnesota officials say the federal government has blocked their ability to investigate Wednesday’s incident. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has urged protestors at the scene of the shooting and elsewhere to remain peaceful. Walz says throwing anger at federal authorities only inflames the situation.

(Reporting by Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)