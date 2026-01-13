Iowa’s governor emphasizes GOP unity as ’26 legislature convenes

The 2026 Iowa legislature convened Monday and tonight at 6 p.m. Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the annual “Condition of the State” address to legislators.

On Monday morning at an Iowa GOP fundraiser, Reynolds said she and her fellow Republicans are ready for what’s next. “We’re back and we’re ready for what’s next: property tax relief, smaller government, smarter government, stronger and healthier Iowa communities,” she said, “and a whole lot of work that really matters for Iowa families.”

Reynolds is not seeking re-election in November and she struck a theme of GOP unity for the 9th and final legislative session she’ll preside over. “I don’t have to tell you what we’ve all done, but the point is we could only do it because we came together,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds noted, however, campaign season is “right around the corner” and that was evident in remarks from some legislative leaders yesterday. House Majority Leader Bobby Kaufmann said maintaining GOP control of the House, Senate and governor’s office is critical.

“I really, truly do detest the woke left,” Kaufmann said at the GOP fundraiser. “…Number one, we say ‘Merry Christmas,’ not ‘Happy Holidays’ and by the way we support the nativity scene in front of the courthouse. When it comes to this gender nonsense, there’s two genders. There’s male and female, there’s sir and ma’am and that concludes the end of your choices.”

Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner said during her opening remarks in the senate yesterday that something has “gone wrong” in Iowa while Republicans have been in control of state government over the past nine years. “We have some of the lowest income growth and GDP growth in the country,” Weiner said. “…It’s gone wrong for our state’s finances. Iowa is running a $1.26 billion deficit this year. It is time for change.”

In his opening day speech, House Democratic Leader Brian Meyer said too many Iowans are working hard, playing by the rules and falling behind. “After nearly a decade of nearly total Republican control of this state, working families are facing higher costs, fewer opportunities, public schools are being undercut,” Meyer said, “…and most concerning our state budget is in a fiscal death spiral.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley said Democrats are in no position to weight in on Republican tax and spending plans. “We’re not going to take advice from a group of people that can’t even count the number of genders,” Grassley said during the Iowa GOP’s fundraiser held just before the 2026 legislature convened.

Grassley was elected to the Iowa House in 2006 and is entering his seventh year as House Speaker.