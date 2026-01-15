Attorney General report: officers justified in fatal Black Hawk County shooting

A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the November fatal shooting of a man by Grundy County Sheriff Deputies and an Iowa State Trooper was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s report says Benjamin Harold Sink fled an attempted traffic stop in Grundy County, and officers eventually used stop sticks to disable the vehicle on Highway 20 in Black Hawk County. The report says Sink immediately got out of the vehicle and starting firing at officers.

Grundy County Deputies Israel Ruiz and Carson Lutterman and State Trooper Trevor Ambrose, returned fired and hit Sink. He later died at the hospital. The report says the traffic stop came after a welfare check was requested on Sink. The caller said Sink may have a gun and was homicidal, suicidal, and said he wanted law enforcement to end his life.