Congresswoman Hinson discusses foreign policy, ICE shooting

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she’s not concerned President Donald Trump’s focus on foreign issues it hampering work on domestic concerns.

“Well, I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time here, we are the leader around the world,” she says. “We’re the strongest country around the world and people are looking to us for how we lead in this space. And thank goodness we have a president that is finally respected on the world stage.” Hinson says she and other lawmakers are continuing to work on domestic issues.

“My priority is making sure that everyday essentials are more affordable for American families, whether that’s healthcare or gas prices or what they’re buying at the grocery store. So I’ll continue to review any proposals coming out of…. the White House and the administration,” Hinson says.

Hinson was asked during her weekly conference call with reporters why she didn’t wait for an investigation to make a statement on ICE shooting and killing a woman in Minnesota. “ICE needs to become be able to come in and do their job to deport these dangerous criminals out of our communities. And when you see protesters getting in the way of our ICE agents doing their job, that’s wrong,” Hinson says. :It’s why my legislation to make sure we’re standing up for and respecting our ICE agents to double those penalties is even more critical to get done.” Hinson says ICE should not be put in danger from protesters while they are doing their job. “I look forward to continuing to see what this investigation shows, but I’ve seen those videos and it’s very, very clear this woman did not respond to law enforcement calls to get out of the way, and while it’s unfortunate she made that choice. I stand with our ICE agents and our law enforcement and their ability to do their jobs in our communities and do it safely for themselves,” she says.

Hinson is not seeking another term in her eastern Iowa House District as she launched a run for the U.S. Senate after incumbent Senator Joni Ernst said she would not run again.