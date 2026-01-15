Report: Some Iowans got food poisoning from diet supplement powder

Federal health officials say an untold number of Iowans have gotten sick after using a weight loss powder that’s now subject of a nationwide recall.

Reports say at least 45 people have come down with salmonella food poisoning in Iowa and 20 other states.

The Associated Press says at least a dozen had to be hospitalized, but there were no deaths reported, and there’s no break-down by state.

The AP story says the FDA and CDC attribute the poisonings to the Super Greens brand of diet supplement powder. Superfoods Inc., which makes Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder, is recalling some of its products. That includes the original and wild berry flavors with expiration dates of August 2026 to January 2028.

Related illnesses are reported in 21 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.