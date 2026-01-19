Iowa DNR finds ospreys, peregrine falcon populations thriving

The Iowa DNR says their surveys show ospreys, and peregrine falcons are doing well. The birds were almost wiped out in North America in the Mid-20th Century from pesticide use.

DNR wildlife research specialist Riggs Wilson says the migratory raptors were re-introduced to the state starting in the late 1980’s and 90’s. “That allowed us to get these populations established in the state as nesting populations. And then now that they’re fairly established, they’re kind of doing their own thing and doing well,” he says.

The DNR has been monitoring osprey nests during the spring and summer with the help of volunteers who collect and share data. “That continued monitoring allows us to know where they’re nesting in the state, and if there’s any big fluctuations in their nesting,” Wilson says.

Osprey nests are largely concentrated in the Des Moines metro, Spirit Lake area and corridor between Waterloo and Iowa City. “The big takeaways with Ospreys are that their population is doing well. We actually saw a record number of osprey nests monitored in 2025, which is really exciting,” Wilson says. There were nearly 60 osprey fledglings reported in surveys, while the number of young peregrine falcons held steady. Most of the peregrine falcon nests are near the Mississippi River.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)