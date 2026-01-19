New Iowa vet clinics aim to make pet ownership more affordable

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is opening two low-cost vet clinics in central Iowa.

The clinics are called ARL Afford-a-Care and are located in the central and southern parts of Des Moines. They offer services like spaying and neutering and also can perform surgeries and other operations, but don’t offer emergency services.

ARL CEO Tom Colvin says the goal is for the clinics to make it more affordable to own a pet.

Colvin says, “One of the major reasons that animals are surrendered to the Animal Rescue League and other shelters and rescues is because of a lack of affordable veterinary care access.”

The clinics are open to anyone, regardless of income. Colvin says the clinics want to collaborate with veterinary colleges and vet tech programs to offer real-life training.

He says, “This may very easily be something that we could partner with them to send students to learn what it is like in a real-life situation of working within a veterinary clinic.”

Colvin says the two clinics were purchased last year with a one-million dollar gift. The buildings housed low-income vet clinics before the ARL acquired them, and the previous owner retired.

Colvin says the centers will be self-sustaining and any profits will go toward other ARL programs that lack adequate funding.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)