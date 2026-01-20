Deadline is next week to nominate Iowa’s hometown heroes

Many Iowans know ordinary people who make an extraordinary impact on their community and it’s time to recognize them.

The deadline is next week to make nominations for the American Red Cross’ annual Heroes of the Heartland awards.

Emily Holley, spokeswoman for the Red Cross’ Nebraska-Iowa region, says every town in the state likely has a few people who’d qualify.

“It’s somebody who recognized a need and acted,” Holley says. “It might be someone who responded to a medical emergency and helped save a life. It could be a volunteer at a community organization or within a faith community who continues to make an impact every day. Or it could be a first responder or service member who far exceeded expectations.”

This award offers Iowans an opportunity to shine a spotlight on those people who are making a difference.

“These are people, ordinary Iowans, who reflect the best of our communities,” she says, “and they leave a lasting and positive impact on the residents.”

Holley says it’s a quick process to nominate someone for the award.

“You can nominate somebody online. Folks can visit redcross.org/IA to fill out a nomination form, or they can also mail a written nomination,” Holley says. “Make sure you include your contact information.”

Mail entries to: American Red Cross, care of Emily Holley, 2016 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.

The nomination deadline is January 28th. The winners will be announced during Red Cross Month, which is March.