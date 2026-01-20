Northwest Iowan faces child endangerment, animal neglect charges

A northwest Iowa man is under arrest in connection with a search this fall that allegedly found children and animals living in unsafe conditions at a rural Plymouth County property.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Rick Reifenrath of Le Mars was taken into custody last week during a traffic stop, when authorities learned he had several warrants out for his arrest. Reifenrath is facing over 20 charges of child endangerment and animal neglect in connection to a September search of a rural Plymouth County property that resulted in three children and 111 dogs being removed from the property.

Reifenrath was booked into the Plymouth County Jail on a $10,000 bond, and he remains in custody.

(By Sean Power, KLEM, Le Mars)