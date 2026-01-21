Iowa Senator proposes tougher penalties for excessive speeding

A bill that would give state and local law enforcement officers who stop a vehicle going over 100 miles an hour authority to immediately take the driver’s license away from the driver.

Senator Mark Lofgren said state troopers, police and county sheriff’s departments ticketed about 2000 drivers last year who were caught driving at triple digit speed. “There’s no reason to go over 100 miles an hour,” Lofgren told Radio Iowa. “I mean that’s just ridiculous.”

According to a spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol, troopers have recorded vehicles going 142, 151 and even 164 miles an hour. Lofgren said the data about excessive driving is alarming. “I remember in high school some kids drove fast, but boy when I looked at those numbers, nobody would think this is reasonable,” Lofgren said.

Under Lofgren’s bill, the officer would take the driver’s license, give the motorist a temporary 10 day license and send driver’s license to the DOT. The Iowa DOT would be required to revoke that person’s driver’s license for 30 days, once the paperwork is processed. There would be an appeals process for the driver.

Lofgren notes that for the past seven and a half years he backed a bill to make it illegal for motorists to have a cell phone in their hand while driving. “After we got that done, I do think excessive speeding is really big concern,” Lofgren said.

Lofgren’s bill also would classify going 20 miles or more over the posted limit as reckless driving and make the crime a simple misdemeanor,