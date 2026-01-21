Iowa State’s 2026 football schedule released

The Big 12 Conference has announced Iowa State’s football schedule for the upcoming 2026 season, the first under head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Previously announced, Iowa State will play nonconference home games against Southeast Missouri (Sept. 5) and Bowling Green (Sept. 19), while traveling to Iowa (Sept. 12) for the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series showdown. Iowa State, winners of three of the last four against the Hawkeyes, looks to win its third-straight in Iowa City for the first time since doing so from 1998-2002.

Big 12 Conference play opens with back-to-back home games at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones host Utah on Sept. 26 and then will face West Virginia on Oct. 3.

Iowa State closes the regular season at home against Kansas State on Nov. 28.