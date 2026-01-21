More wicked winter weather for Iowa, as wind chills may hit -40

For the second straight day, forecasters say Iowa’s northern half will be hit with a winter storm system this afternoon, bringing near-blizzard conditions and the potential for white-outs.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee says if you don’t have to go out, it might be best to stay in.

“We are looking at a front bringing very strong winds in this afternoon and evening along with some snow showers, especially across northern Iowa,” Lee says. “In areas where there’s already snow on the ground and then more snow falls today, when that wind hits it, it’s going to blow all over the place and make travel very dangerous.”

On the plus side, Lee says this should be it for snowfall, however, the system is bringing exceptionally cold air with it.

“Once we get past today, we will be done with the super strong winds and snow potential for quite a while anyway, but it will get bitterly, bitterly cold as we’ve got another front coming through on Thursday,” he says. “So from Thursday night through at least Saturday and maybe Sunday, it’s going to be very cold. Friday, the temperature probably will not get up to zero and on both Friday and Saturday mornings, very dangerous wind chills.”

Those wind chills may reach 40-below zero. Temperatures next week should warm somewhat, he says, climbing into the teens and 20s.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)