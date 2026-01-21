New website shows all Iowa driver’s license renewal sites in one place

The Iowa Department of Transportation now has a new online website where you can schedule time to renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration.

Motor Vehicle Division Director Kathleen Meradith-Eyers says it let’s you access all service locations in one place.

“This new system, combines scheduling and walk-in management systems for all 18 DOT locations as well as offices for 79 different county treasurers,” she says.

Meradith-Eyers says the sites were not connected in the previous system, and you needed to do some searching.

“So, you would have to go the state website for an appointment at one of the 18 DOT locations. You had to go to individual county treasurer websites for appointments at their locations,” she says. The new website is linked to the DOT website and she says it helps you find what you are looking for in a couple of ways.

“They can go in and first select what kind of service do they want and the system will intuitively guide them to okay, what locations even offer this service because not all of them offer all services. And then they can choose their office location they want to based on proximity or based on the soonest appointment is available,” she says.

Meradith-Eyers says the new system will provide data to the DOT that helps them see what services are most needed. “There, there are many, many situations where someone might come in and at the end of the day they might not be issued a license for one reason or another, or they might not complete the transaction, but we still serve them. So this will really enable us to get a better sense of how many, how many customers we actually are interacting with and serving,” Meradith-Eyers says. “Both at the state level and at the county level, which we’ve never had insight into before.”

She says they do know that the 18 DOT sites each serve some 2,700 people each day.