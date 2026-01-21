Sioux City students join walkout to show solidarity with immigrants

Students in multiple schools across Iowa took part in the “Free America Walkout” on Tuesday afternoon to protest recent actions by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Almost 200 high schoolers protested outside of North High School in Sioux City. Junior Raiden Parvu helped organize the gathering.

Parvu says, “Showing that people are together like this will allow a sense of community among everyone here, and I think right now that’s vital for the safety of Americans and really anyone, civilian or not.”

The walkout took place on the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

The students’ voices pierced through the cold January air, chanting and repeating: “No more ICE. No more ICE. No more ICE.”

North High is one of the most racially diverse schools in Iowa, and student Laura Gale says she wants all students to feel safe.

“I constantly feel this feeling of like I want to be involved in my community and I want to fight back against things I think are wrong,” she says.

Gale helped organize the protest along with, Parvu, who thought only a few students would show up.

“Enlightening to see that there’s this many people banded together,” Parvu says, “and I hope that some of the others can feel the same way that have been scared under this regime.”

A spokesperson for the Sioux City Community District says the students exercised their right to peacefully protest.

Protests were also planned for schools in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Grinnell.

(Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)