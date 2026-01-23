Bird flu strikes Kossuth County site with 7000 pheasants

State and federal officials say bird flu has struck a flock of pheasant and chickens in Kossuth County. It’s the first time this year that bird flu has been confirmed in an Iowa poultry operation.

A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture says the flock includes 7000 game bird pheasants and 120 backyard chickens. Governor Reynolds has issued a proclamation that allows state resources to be used help dispose of the euthanized birds and disinfect the Kossuth County site.

The USDA’s website shows that over the past 30 days, bird flu has been confirmed at 55 different locations in the U.S., affecting over 1.4 million birds.