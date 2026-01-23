Ex-Des Moines school leader pleads guilty to immigration, weapons charges

The former superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court on Thursday.

Ian Roberts was arrested by ICE following a chase in Des Moines in September on federal immigration and weapons charges.

Pleading guilty could jeopardize Roberts’ ability to challenge removal orders, according to the agreement.

Alfredo Parrish, Roberts’ attorney, says his client could also be subject to “immediate removal” after serving his prison sentence.

“I will say this is not one of the happiest moment of my legal career, which has been pretty long,” Parrish says. “Dr. Roberts has come up and accepted responsibility for his conduct.”

Parrish says he reviewed all possible defenses with Roberts, including claiming his possession of firearms was for self-defense. Parrish says Roberts received threats while he was Des Moines’ superintendent. Roberts was initially charged with being in the country without legal status, and was later charged with making a false statement for employment and possessing firearms while not having legal status.

Roberts pleaded guilty to falsely claiming he was a citizen on an employment form when he was hired by Des Moines schools. Parrish says he also pleaded guilty to the firearms charge.

“I would say folks should not get ahead of their skis, like I said the last time I met publicly with everyone,” Parrish says. “Sentencing will be the day that will be most important, that we will bring out, we believe, factors that could impact his sentencing.”

Another judge will decide whether to accept Roberts’ guilty plea and what his sentence will be. Roberts sentencing date is set for May 29th.

Under the deal, the government won’t pursue additional federal charges against him in the same federal court related to his false statement and firearms possession.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)