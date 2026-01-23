Iowa GOP says Trump to speak in Clive Tuesday

The Iowa Republican Party has revealed President Trump will be speaking in a Des Moines suburb next week.

According to the Iowa Republican Party’s Facebook page, Trump will be speaking in Clive on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier this week Trump’s chief of staff indicated the speech will be focused on the economy and will kick-off weekly events to bolster Republican efforts to retain majority control of congress in the 2026 General Election.

The venue for Trump’s Tuesday appearance was the site of the Iowa Republican Party’s 2024 State Convention and is owned by David Barker, an Iowa City real estate developer who is a former economist for the Federal Reserve who moved back to Iowa in 1994. Barker is now serving in the Trump Administration as the U.S. Department of Education’s Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education.