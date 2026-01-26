Ex-cop from north-central Iowa makes plea in sexual misconduct case

A former Eagle Grove police officer has pleaded guilty to sending obscene material to a minor using Snapchat.

According to a criminal complaint, 28-year-old Colt Richardson sent explicit images to a minor in December of 2024.

Recent court filings show Richardson pleaded guilty to two counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor and first-degree harassment.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted Eagle Grove and Wright County authorities in the case.

The sentencing hearing for Richardson is set for February 27th in Wright County District Court in Clarion.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)