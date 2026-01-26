Iowa State Fair has plans to help celebrate America’s 250th birthday

The Iowa State Fair is getting into the celebration of America’s 250th birthday with some special categories in its annual competitions.

State Fair spokesperson Mindy Williamson says it’s similar to what they did for the country’s 200th birthday.

“Even though the big celebration sort of culminates July 4th of 2026th, we celebrated in 1976 and so we’re happy to be celebrating again in 2026,” she says. Williamson says they are letting people know about the competitions now so they can prepare.

“So if you have ever baked a cake up, a pie, entered one of our quilt contests, fabric and threads, needlework, those sorts of things we are adding to that list this year some special classes for creative arts, fabric and threads, photography, food, floriculture,” she says.

Williamson says they will have special 250 celebration ribbons and some extra prizes. “Some winning entries will be eligible for an additional 25 dollar premium. So it’s a chance for you to look at what you’re entering or maybe enter a new contest this year,” she says.

Williamson says the celebration gives you a lot of options for the things you enter. “America 250 could be all sorts of different things in your mind, whether that’s red, white and blue or something maybe patriotic, or a flag or a scene,” Williamson says. “And then, you know, if you’re more into baking, what’s more patriotic than pie?.”

Williamson says there is a possibility that Iowans who entered the special contest 50 years ago could be entering again this time around. “We probably have some food division and even those fabric and threads and creative arts folks who entered back in 1976 and then will be entering in 2026. Some of those classes are exactly the same,” she says. Williamson says the State Fair will be announcing some other special things they are doing for the America 250 celebration as it gets closer.

The 2026 Iowa State Fair will run from August 13th through August 23rd.