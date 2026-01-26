Iowans can now file their federal tax returns

It’s time for Iowans to start gathering all of the documents they’ll need to file their federal tax returns for 2025, as the Internal Revenue Service started accepting and processing 2025 returns this morning.

IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says for most people, it’s just a few forms they’ll need to get organized.

“You’ll want to have your W-2s from work,” Miller says, “but also your 1099s from your bank or broker for interest or dividends you may have earned.”

You will also need proof that you have health insurance, as well as any supporting documents you need to claim deductions or tax credits. Miller says you’ll want to be sure to report all of your income.

“That includes income from unemployment, digital assets, and even part time or gig economy work,” Miller says. “Unless it’s specifically excluded by law, you need to include all of those things in income.”

He says that includes any 10-99s from work as a contractor. Federal returns are due on April 15th, while Iowa tax returns are due April 30th.