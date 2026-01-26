Iowa’s Heiden and Deal garner B1G honors

Iowa sophomore Ava Heiden and freshman Addie Deal both earned weekly honors from the Big Ten on Monday. Heiden was named the player of the week and Deal notched her second consecutive freshman of the week nod.

Deal and Heiden led the Hawkeyes to three wins over AP Top 15 opponents in three consecutive regular season games for the first time in program history. Iowa beat No. 15 Michigan State, No. 15 Maryland, and No. 12 Ohio State in a Sunday-to-Sunday stretch last week.

Against Maryland, Heiden registered a game-high 20 points (9-13 FG) and eight rebounds. It was Heiden’s sixth 20+ point performance of the season. The Sherwood, Ore., native, continued her efficient play against Ohio State with 18 points (9-11 FG), eight rebounds, and a career-high four steals. Heiden extended her streak of scoring 10 + points to eight straight games and against all nine Big Ten opponents this season.

Deal took her play to another level against the Buckeyes to close the perfect week for Iowa. The Irvine, Calif., native, had 20 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Deal set a new career-best in assist and point totals. Deal’s 20 points against Ohio State are the most by a Hawkeye freshman against a Big Ten team since Caitlin Clark in 2021. Deal bested her 18-point total against Michigan State from last Sunday.