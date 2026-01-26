Iowa’s Stuelke earns national honor

Iowa senior Hannah Stuelke has been named the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Week.

Stuelke led the Hawkeyes to three wins over AP Top 15 opponents in three consecutive regular season games for the first time in program history. Iowa beat No. 15 Michigan State, No. 15 Maryland, and No. 12 Ohio State in a Sunday-to-Sunday stretch last week.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native, averaged 17.3 points per game, 11.7 rebounds per game and shot 55 percent from the floor in that stretch. Against Maryland and Ohio State, she registered her fifth and team-best sixth double-doubles of the season.