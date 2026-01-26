Konfrst ends campaign in Iowa’s third district, endorses Trone Garriott

The former Democratic leader in the Iowa House has ended her campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights has endorsed fellow Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott’s bid to face off against Republican Congressman Zach Nunn in the General Election. Nunn is seeking a third term in the U.S. House and this 2026 race is considered to be among the country’s most competitive races.

Konfrst was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018 and in mid-2021 her Democratic colleagues chose her to be House Minority Leader. She stepped down last spring to focus on her campaign for congress.

Konfrst released a statement earlier today. “From the beginning, my primary mission has been to bring some balance back to our state,” Konfrst said. “That’s still my goal and I’m ready to explore ways to do that.”