Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn says he’s asked ICE supervisors for a briefing on “the rules of engagement” for federal agents.

Nunn, a Republican from Ankeny, is so far the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to comment publicly on Saturday’s shooting in Minneapolis. Nunn said on social media that “loss of life in America is always a tragedy” and “leaders, law enforcement and local communities are reeling.” Nunn said “all have an obligation to de-escalate as investigations proceed.”

Two Democrats competing for a chance to challenge Nunn’s re-election in November say what’s happening in Minnesota is not making the country safer. Sarah Trone Garriott said there needs to be an independent investigation and Jennifer Konfrst said it’s time for congress to demand accountability.

The three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate posted statements online after Saturday’s shooting. Josh Turek of Council Bluffs met his wife while playing in a professional wheelchair basketball league in Europe and while she is now a U.S. citizen, Turek said families like his are living in fear of the government. “My wife is an Afro-Latina immigrant and my mother-in-law is here on a Visa and does not even speak English…This is the United States of America and this is absolutely unacceptable,” Turek said in a video posted on social media.

Zach Wahls (like “walls”) of Coralville said congress needs to do its job and stop the chaos. “I don’t think there’s a single person who can look at the video…and think what happened on the streets of Minnesota was appropriate or the right thing to do,” Wahls said in a video posted on X. “It has to stop.”

Nathan Sage of Knoxville in a social media post that it’s time to

pull federal agents out of Minneapolis, take the masks off, and hold those responsible accountable.”

One of the Republican candidates for governor posted a statement on social media this weekend. Adam Steen said as governor he would “fully cooperate with ICE’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants.”

About 300 people gathered in downtown Iowa City Sunday for what was called an emergency protest against immigration and customs enforcement. “I was just devastated by the fact that we have gotten to this point as a country where we’re excusing this, where we’re seeing this man who spent his life helping veterans, helping others, helping a woman who had been tear gassed, and we have members of our community saying that this is something that’s not a problem,” said Lily Froehlich, a student at the University of Iowa.

About a hundred people held a candlelight vigil in downtown Cedar Rapids last night.