Court denies appeal of man in killing of Iowa State Fair funnel cake vendors

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied the second appeal of a man serving life in prison for the deaths of two Iowa State Fair vendors.

Rodney Borushaski was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and father-in law Bobby and Marilyn Blewer at the State Fair campgrounds in August of 1996. Prosecutors said he was part of the plot by his wife Jamie Blewer to hire hitman Jeremy Sneed to kill her parents to steal money from their fair funnel cake business.

Borushaski argued there was new evidence to show he was not involved, but the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled all the evidence had previously been considered and dismissed his appeal.

Jamie Blewer and Sneed are also serving life sentences for the murders.