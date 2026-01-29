Deer hunt numbers close to last year, as deer populations drop across Iowa

DNR state deer biologist Jace Elliott says hunters took just shy of 102,000 deer through the various seasons this year, which is similar to last year. He says the numbers varied quite a bit through each region.

“Some places that stand out are the Cedar Valley in east central and northeast Iowa. We continue to see increasing harvest rates there, likely due to increasing deer populations. But then much of the rest of the state, central, southern, and western Iowa, were behind the five-year average,” he says. “It’s safe to say that in most of the state, we’re seeing population declines. Certainly the western third of the state, as well as much of southern Iowa and central Iowa for that matter.”

Elliott says disease is likely the biggest issue with deer populations. “Population declines are likely a combination of multiple factors, but one thing that we can’t rule out is the EHD outbreaks that were reported in 2023 and 2024,” he says. “Those certainly played a big role in some of the population impacts that we’re still dealing with today.”

Elliott says it will take some more time to recover from the outbreaks. “It really is situational, over the past we’ve seen some counties bounce back in two to three years after a severe outbreak. But that’s kind of the best case scenario,” Elliott says. “Counties with limited habitat and therefore limited deer populations are likely going to take longer to recover.”

Elliott says one thing that hasn’t changed is the number of people who put on some orange and head out to hunt deer here. “We have very stable hunter numbers in Iowa, which is unique because most of the Midwest and Eastern U-S in general is declining. each year. And we have a relatively stable number of deer hunters, I think likely due to the high quality deer population we have throughout much of the state,” he says.

Elliott says the DNR will continue to analyze the deer numbers and base the various license allocations on the population of deer in each county. The DNR does an annual spotlight survey every spring to get a handle on the number of deer in the state.

See county deer harvest totals here: https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/RealTimeHarvestReport.aspx?_gl=1*gd27mh*_gcl_au*MjQyNjE4MTc4LjE3NjYxNTg0NTg