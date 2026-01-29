Iowa House Republicans propose three crime-related bills

House Republicans are proposing longer sentences for violent offenders with previous convictions and new restrictions in the bail system.

The mandatory, 20 year sentences for “habitual” offenders would be for those with prior felony and aggravated misdemeanor convictions for crimes like sexual or domestic abuse, assault, drug possession or organized retail theft. Representative Steve Holt of Denison said these are real and meaningful consequences for habitual offenders. “I think if you talk to any law enforcement officer, they will pretty much tell you a small number of people commit the majority of crime in our communities,” Holt said. “There are a number of people that simply aren’t willing to be rehabilitated.”

A member of the Iowa Board of Parole has raised concerns about tougher sentencing laws, suggesting prison overcrowding may force early releases for some inmates to make room for new prison admissions. Holt said that’s unlikely, but lawmakers would respond if the prison system were to be overwhelmed.

The bill about bail would remove some of the discretion judges and magistrates have in setting bail for people charged with a crime. It also says only those charged with simple misdemeanors or crimes that are non-violent, non-drug crimes would be eligible for release without posting bail. Representative Mike Vondran of Davenport said the bail system desperately needs change. “We have too many victims that are taking a second seat to the individual that’s committed the act,” Vondran said. “Too often we’re seeing these sometimes violent offenders being able to walk very quickly.”

A third bill would create a website with information about how judges have ruled on criminal cases, the sentences they impose and how often their decisions are reversed by a higher court. Representative Charley Thomson of Charles City says it would be a state-run website, but Republicans in the House haven’t decided which branch of state government would be responsible for creating and maintaining it.

“But make it available to the public so the public knows is this judge acting appropriately or inappropriately,” Thomson said, adding the information could be accessible to voters making decisions about judicial retention elections. Iowa governors appoint judges, but judges must periodically get a majority of votes in Iowa General Elections to keep their jobs.