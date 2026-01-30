Top Iowa House Democrat says Senate GOP leader’s pipeline plan ‘most likely to pass’

Brian Meyer, the leader of Democrats in the Iowa House, says a “silent majority” of Iowans want the carbon pipeline built and he says the Senate’s Republican leader has proposed a resolution that will end the stalemate.

“I think it’s probably the most likely to pass, with maybe some tweaking around the edges,” Meyer said this morning during taping of the Iowa PBS “Iowa Press” program. “It’s my personal opinion that actually would be a way forward.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh is offering a bill that would expand the proposed pipeline corridor, so Summit Carbon Solutions could go around unwilling landowners and find people who’d let the pipeline run through their land. Meyer is one of 21 Democrats in the House who voted against a House bill this month that would completely ban the use of eminent domain to seize land along the pipeline route. “It’s just not a real bill,” Meyer said this morning. “…At some point we need to sit down and have a conversation and negotiate a way forward on this pipeline.”

Some Republicans like Adam Steen, who’s running for governor, have suggested the push to protect the property rights of landowners who oppose the pipeline is among the top campaign issues of 2026. Meyer said the Senate GOP leader’s bill is the best way to resolve the issue.

“I think there’s a lot of people in rural Iowa that want the pipeline and you have to look at everybody,” Meyer said, “not just 250 people that show up at the Capitol with red shirts on.” That’s a reference to landowners and their supporters who’ve gathered at the Iowa Capitol most Tuesdays during the past few legislative sessions, urging legislators to either block the pipeline or at least give them the right to say it can’t be on their property.

“That’s certainly something to take into account and it’s very important that we address those issues with eminent domain and we protect property rights,” Meyer said, “and I think the Senate bill does its best to do that.”

And after five years of wrangling, Meyer’s argues it’s time to get the pipeline started. “There’s a lot of people in rural Iowa who are kind of the silent majority that want this to get done,” Meyer said, “because we need to address the economic realities in rural Iowa with corn and ethanol.”