Iowa Supreme Court rules victim impact statement used properly in Clear Lake case

The Iowa Supreme Court rules a victim impact statement in Cerro Gordo County case was properly used to sentence a woman who took money from her employer.

Malorie Hallock pleaded guilty to stealing $120,000 during a nine-month period when she worked at Studio 65 Tattoo in Clear Lake. She agreed to a plea deal for a deferred judgment and promised to gradually pay back the money.

The owner of Studio 65 Tattoo made a lengthy victim-impact statement at Hallock’s sentencing saying the embezzlement almost ruined her life, and caused her to be hospitalized for depression. She says she had to empty her bank account to pay for things because of the embezzlement, and says the continued theft over time shows Hallock would do it again.it The owner said it was hard to accept that she would get off so easily after stealing so much and a deferred sentence would send the wrong message to the community.

The judge said the impact statement was thoughtful and sentenced Hallock to an indefinite prison term not to exceed ten years. Hallock said the court abused its discretion in the sentencing, but the Supreme Court ruled the judge is not bound by a sentencing recommendation and properly considered the impact statement.