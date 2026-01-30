Nighttime shooting is under investigation in Atlantic

One person was critically injured in a shooting after a dispute Thursday night in the western Iowa town of Atlantic.

According to the Atlantic Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 6 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of Linn Street.

The victim, an adult male, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was transported to the hospital in Atlantic before being flown to a larger hospital to treatment of his injuries.

Authorities say one person was questioned about the incident, but no arrests have been made, and “There is no current threat to the community.”

The Atlantic Police Department was being assisted in its investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

No other details are being released at this time.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)