Iowa gubernatorial candidates organize for 2026 Caucuses

The 2026 Iowa Caucuses are history. Tonight’s gatherings gave activists from both of Iowa’s major parties a chance to talk about their party platforms and hear from candidates.

Randy Feenstra of Hull, one of the Republicans who’s running for governor, spoke to several precincts in the Des Moines area — including 16 precincts meeting together in a West Des Moines school’s cafeteria. Feenstra told reporters “hundreds” of volunteers spoke on his behalf at other caucuses around the state. “This is the time the Republican Party gets together, talks about policy and talks about how we are going to make sure that we keep this state red,” Feenstra said. “…This is the grassroots. These are the people who door knock, put out the signs and everything like that.”

Feenstra’s Republican rivals organized for Caucus Night, too. According to social media posts, Zach Lahn of Belle Plaine spoke at three different precinct sites in Scott County tonight. Adam Steen’s campaign had over 450 people sign-up up online to speak at their local precinct gatherings. “It’s a moment we’ve been looking forward to,” Steen said in a post on social media. “We’ve been working really hard to get to this point.”

Rob Sand, a Democrat who’s running for governor, spoke to voters in his own precinct in Des Moines. Some counties had all precincts meet in one location. For example, Republicans in Adams County met at the Corning Community Building, while Adams County Democrats met at the Corning Public Library.