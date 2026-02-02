Iowa’s Stirtz shares B1G honor

Iowa senior Bennett Stirtz has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Stirtz shares the accolade with Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, Jr.

The Liberty, Missouri, native earned the distinction after averaging 26 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 rebounds in leading the Hawkeyes to a 2-0 week, extending the team’s winning streak to four games – the longest in Big Ten play since the 2022-23 season. He shot 66.7 percent from the floor, 60 percent from 3-point range and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Stirtz finished with a career-high 32 points, seven assists and two steals without committing a turnover in Iowa’s 84-66 rout at Oregon Sunday night. He was 12-of-15 from the floor, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line with the 12 field goals being a career high.