UNI’s Goebel is MVC Player of the Week

Northern Iowa forward Ryley Goebel has been named the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Player of the Week.

Goebel became the second player in MVC history and the first in UNI history to record a points-rebounds-blocks triple double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks against Drake. The senior set the UNI single-game record and tied the Valley single-game record with her 10 blocks. She did so while shooting 58.3% (7-for-12) from the floor and 80% (4-for-5) from the free-throw line in the matchup and added three steals. Goebel is just the second player in NCAA Division I this season to record a game with double-digit blocks. Goebel shot 64.7% (11-for-17) from the floor in the Panthers’ 1-1 week, which included a 10-point win AT Drake. She finished with 27 total points, 23 total rebounds, 10 total blocks, and four total steals on the week.