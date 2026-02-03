Annual Girl Scout cookie sale now underway in Iowa

The annual cookie fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of America is now underway in Iowa, helping young women build confidence and learn skills like how to count back change and how to talk to strangers without being afraid.

Samie Swinton, vice president of marketing and communications for the Girl Scouts Greater Iowa, says the Cookie Program started on Sunday and orders are now being taken. Swinton says the best way to find the cookies is to find a Girl Scout. “If you don’t happen to know a Girl Scout, you can go to the cookie finder on our website, which is girlscoutsiowa.org/findcookies,” she says. There is a place to enter your ZIP code that will bring up when and where different cookie sales will be happening near you. It also will connect you to a local troop to have the cookies shipped directly to you.

If you want to save on shipping, there is a deal this coming weekend, February 6th through the 8th. Swinton says, “The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa is covering the cost of shipping for nine to 12 packages, if you have them directly shipped to you.” The Girl Scouts organization was founded in 1912, and the cookie program started just a few years later.

Swinton says a new flavor is being offered this year, the Exploremores Cookie. “Which is a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie,” Swinton says. “If you are a chocolate fan, this cookie is for you because it is a very chocolatey sandwich cookie with a really yummy creamy filling inside.” Swinton says most booth sales will not start until February 13th. The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa is made up of about 11,000 girls and 3,000 adult leaders.

(By Zach Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown)