Cedar Rapids woman turns 100, continues donating blood

A 100-year-old woman in Cedar Rapids donated blood for the 51st time Monday while coordinating an ImpactLife blood drive at her church.

Nadene Roberts turned 100 in December and helped coordinate the ImpactLife blood drive at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. She talked about why she gives blood.

“It’s just something that I feel like I need to do, because it’s needed so much,” Roberts said. Roberts lives and drives on her own and makes it a goal to donate multiple times a year. Roberts says as long as she’s able, she plans to keep donating blood. There is no upper age limit for blood donation, according to ImpactLife.

www.bloodcenter.org While many senior citizens are deferred due to health conditions, seniors can give blood as long as they meet donor requirements. Donors can schedule appointments at ImpactLife centers or find blood drives by visitingor calling (800) 747-5401.