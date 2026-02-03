Grassley to grill Netflix chief over proposed Warner buyout

by | Feb 3, 2026

Senator Grassley (File photo)

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and his colleagues will be questioning executives from media giant Netflix today over the company’s proposed takeover of Warner Brothers Discovery.

Grassley, a Republican, says he won’t be offering any opinions about the impact of such a merger on consumers or competitors until he’s done more fact-finding.

“I’m going to wait until the hearing is over to get some answers,” Grassley says, “so I can’t answer your question directly on the economic impact on consumers.”

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing is scheduled for 1:30 PM/Central and Grassley says they’ll be delving into the details of the proposed $82.7 billion acquisition.

“I know it’s highly controversial,” Grassley says, “and it seems to me our subcommittee will be taking a look at it from an antitrust standpoint and the wisdom of the deal.”

Netflix is the world’s largest video-on-demand streaming media service, with a reported 325-million members in more than 190 countries.

Share this:
Radio Iowa