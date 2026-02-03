Senator Grassley: Probe seeks links between Swiss banks and Nazis

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is scheduled to chair a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this morning to update an investigation into how Swiss banks may still be holding hoards of money Nazi leaders plundered from Jews during World War Two.

“The investigation has so far identified 890 hits for accounts with potential Nazi links at Credit Suisse,” Grassley says. “These accounts were once used by individuals or entities who participated in or assisted Nazi war efforts.”

He says there are ties between the bank accounts and the German foreign office, a German arms maker, and the German Red Cross.

Grassley’s probe of the case first began in 2023 and he says new evidence is finding the Credit Suisse relationship with the Nazi SS was more extensive than previously thought.

“Newly uncovered records show that the SS’ economic arm maintained an account at Credit Suisse,” Grassley says. “The SS made its profit from Jewish forced labor in concentration camps.”

Grassley staffers could not estimate how much money may be involved in the investigation, funds that should be returned to the descendants of those who likely died in concentration camp gas chambers more than eight decades ago. He says we’re still learning of cover-ups in these accounts from much more recently.

“Credit Suisse ties to the SS were partially uncovered by a Swiss commission in the 1990s,” Grassley says, “but at the time, the bank stifled key details from investigators and the public.”

Grassley says one aim of the investigation is to make sure no more evidence is “swept under the rug,” though a Grassley staffer indicates there may still be decades of work ahead.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a disturbing rise in anti-Semitism. History serves as a stark reminder that the evils of the past can never be repeated,” Grassley says. “Shining light on Credit Suisse’ past is part of turning the page on a very dark chapter of history.”

Credit Suisse no longer exists and has been integrated into UBS, formerly the Union Bank of Switzerland.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM/Central.